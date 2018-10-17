Mae Young Classic Semi-Finals Confirmed, Tegan Nox's Injury, Triple H - Nox Segment, More (Videos)

The quarterfinals of WWE's 2018 Mae Young Classic took place during tonight's episode with Meiko Satomura, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm advancing. Satomura defeated Lacey Lane, Shirai defeated Deonna Purrazzo, Ripley defeated Tegan Nox by referee stoppage due to Nox's injury and Storm defeated Mia Yim.

The sem-finals of the tournament are now set for next week - Satomura vs. Storm and Shirai vs. Ripley. The live finals will air at the all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 28 in Long Island, New York.

Nox suffered the injury back in mid-August when the tournament was taped but there's still no word yet on official details from WWE.

Below is backstage video of Triple H checking on Nox after the injury. Above and below are videos from this week's matches: