Notes On Major Heat During Last Night's WWE RAW Segment With Kevin Owens And Elias (Video)

WWE is receiving some mainstream media attention today for last night's RAW segment in Seattle with Kevin Owens and Elias. Newsweek, Forbes, ESPN and other sports outlets have covered the segment.

After Elias took a shot at Seattle not having an NBA team, the crowd began to boo them and the heat picked up and carried through the rest of the segment. It was one of the most heated segments on the show in recent memory, with many comparing it to the heat Roman Reigns received on RAW the night after defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. The booing continued for over 6 minutes. You can see video from the segment above.

The city of Seattle has been without an NBA team since the Seattle Supersonics were moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, re-named as the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sonics had been in Seattle since 1967.

Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com was at the Key Arena for RAW last night and tweeted the following on the mega-heat:

Coincidentally, perhaps the biggest pop I've ever heard live was also in this same building about 20 years ago for, of all things, New Age Outlaws doing their catchphrase. #RAW — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) October 2, 2018