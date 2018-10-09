Major Rumor On Shawn Michaels And WWE WrestleMania 35

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is planning on wrestling a match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, according to the @WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken several scoops in the past year or so.

Shawn is coming out of retirement to team with Triple H against Kane and The Undertaker at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 in Saudi Arabia. It was recently reported that a Shawn vs. Taker singles match could also take place at Survivor Series in November or the 2019 Royal Rumble in January.

Regarding Shawn's return to the biggest stage of them all at MetLife Stadium on April 7, there's no word yet on who he might wrestle but opponents are being discussed. There's also no word yet on if Shawn will still wrestle at Survivor Series or Royal Rumble but we will keep you updated on his plans.