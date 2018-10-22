Major Title Change On Tonight's WWE RAW, Dean Ambrose Turns Heel On Seth Rollins (Photos, Videos)

Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions on tonight's RAW from Providence, RI.

The celebration didn't last long as Ambrose turned heel on Rollins and destroyed him at ringside after the win. Ambrose left Rollins laying after a Dirty Deeds on the exposed concrete and then left RAW through the crowd. It will be interesting to see where they go with the titles from here.

This is the second red brand reign for Ambrose and Rollins together. Rollins previously held the titles with Roman Reigns and Jason Jordan. McIntyre and Ziggler won the titles back on the September 3 RAW with a win over The B Team.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change: