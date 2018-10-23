Updates Regarding 'All In' And 'Young Bucks' Trademark Filings, Possible Future 'All In' Plans

As early as the conclusion of 'ALL IN', Cody [Rhodes] and The Young Bucks not so subtly suggested that 'ALL IN 2' may already be in the works. The current trademark filings of Killing The Business, Inc. with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") indicate that the 'ALL IN' pay-per-view that took place last month in Hoffman Estates, Illinois may never have been the group's endgame.

According to the initial trademark application filed in May 2018 on behalf of Dana Massie, Matt Jackson's wife and President of Killing The Business, Inc., the 'ALL IN' trademark was meant for more than just the single pay-per-view event. Among other things, the filing provides for multiple professional wrestling events and even "ongoing television programs".

"Entertainment in the nature of professional wrestling matches, exhibitions, and tournaments and ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling; organizing and conducting professional wrestling matches, exhibitions, and tournaments; production and syndication of television programs featuring professional wrestling matches, exhibitions, tournaments and performances."

See Also Cody Rhodes And The Young Bucks Discuss Why They Might Not Sign With WWE

Notably, on September 14, 2018, the USPTO delivered to Killing The Business, Inc. a letter requiring further action to finalize the approval of the 'ALL IN' trademark. The letter indicated that "the nature of the exhibitions organized and conducted must be clarified" and the "applicant must amend this wording to specify the common commercial or generic name for the goods and/or services." Killing The Business, Inc. has six months from September 14, 2018 to satisfy the USPTO as to the meaning of "exhibitions". Otherwise, the 'ALL IN' trademark will be considered abandoned and fair game for any trademark applicant to snap up the mark.

Basically, what that means is that Killing The Business, Inc. is being given six months to clarify to the USPTO what kind of "exhibitions" they are planning using the "All In" trademark. "Exhibitions" could be just a normal pro wrestling show or something as grand as a convention, ala Starrcast. The USPTO just wants to know what Killing The Business, Inc. means by "exhibitions".

On a related note, Killing The Business, Inc.'s trademark for 'Young Bucks' will be published for opposition on October 23, 2018, today. This means that the 'Young Bucks' trademark will be registered to Killing The Business, Inc., according to the USPTO, provided that no other party steps forward to contest the registration of the trademark within 30 days of today. If no one steps forward to contest it within the next 30 days, then it will be owned by Killing The Business, Inc.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the Bullet Club Elite members who have vowed to take their next steps together as a group. Check back with Wrestling Inc. for updates and analysis.