There could be major WWE NXT expansion coming soon, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE officials are currently looking at expanding the NXT brand, using the added revenue that has been coming in from the various new deals WWE has signed.

See Also Triple H On How Aware Vince McMahon Is Of The NXT And UK Brands

No word yet on when the expansion could begin or exactly what they have planned but the ideas include more WWE Performance Centers around the world and more international territories. The Observer notes that more international territories would lead to even more aggressive talent acquisitions by the company as they look to lock-in wrestlers who have marketable potential.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.