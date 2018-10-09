Major WWE SmackDown 1000 Match Announced For Next Week

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will be wrestling a big singles match when he returns to TV on next Tuesday's SmackDown 1000 episode from Washington, DC.

Rey, who reportedly signed a two-year WWE contract last month, will be wrestling WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title World Cup qualifying match.

This will be Rey's first WWE singles match since losing to Bad News Barrett on the April 7, 2014 RAW episode. He returned to WWE earlier this year for the Royal Rumble main event and then the Greatest Royal Rumble match a few months later.