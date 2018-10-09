Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville Play "Never Have I Ever" (Video), Goldust Talks Movie Project, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Chicago.

- Goldust has a lead role in Scare Package, an upcoming horror movie anthology from Paper Street Pictures in Austin, Texas. Production on the project is set to wrap in December and they are looking at premiering the movie during the 2019 festival circuit. Goldust, who has an agent in Hollywood while he's based out of Texas, recently spoke to The Austin Chronicle while on set for the project.

"It's weird," the WWE veteran said, "because I'm not doing anything really physical, and my body's used to it. But I'm loving this. I'm having a blast. It has been the funnest week I've had in a long time."

- Below is a clip from last night's WWE Ride Along episode with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The SmackDown Superstars play a game of "Never Have I Ever" while in the car.