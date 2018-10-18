Matches For 100th WWE 205 Live, The Hart Dynasty Reuniting For Signing, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

- Above is video of Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch talking to Sarah Schreiber after last night's WWE NXT TV win over Rocky and Tian Bing. Lorcan said they have once again proved that they are top contenders in NXT and Burch talked about their consistency. Below is video from last night's match:

- Mike Kanellis vs. Lince Dorado has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode, which will be the 100th episode. As noted, a Falls Count Anywhere match between Hideo Itami and Mustafa Ali will also take place.

- Former WWE Tag Team Champions "The Hart Dynasty" Tyson Kidd and Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be reuniting for a meet & greet at Central Valley Nutrition in Ripon, California on Saturday. Tickets are $25 for each photo-op. Details are at the link below: