Matt Riddle Reveals What Triple H Said To Him That Made Him Feel Good About Signing With WWE

Matt Riddle recently made his NXT in-ring debut. After getting released by UFC despite being ranked in the top 10, Riddle took to pro wrestling and became one of the most successful wrestlers on the independents. His success led to him receiving a WWE contract.

In an interview with The Main Event on ESPN West Palm radio, Riddle discussed the reaction from independent wrestlers when he signed with the WWE.

"Everybody's excited for me," said Riddle. "I think especially with my past and everything like that, I think people never thought I would ever be with a company like WWE, or be at this level again. I was killing it on the indies. I was traveling the world. I was probably one of the top three or four wrestlers in the world on the indies, just killing it. Nobody really saw me going to a bigger company because of my past and just how people view me.

"I think a lot of people are excited that WWE was willing to give me a chance and they want to see how far I can go with it. I was in the UFC and I was ranked about top 10 in the world when I was released there and now I'm in WWE already, getting a great reaction from every crowd, and I have been for the last couple of years. We'll just see where it takes me. I think with the right opportunity, I can go as far as I want, but you never know."

Riddle also discussed getting the call from Triple H about signing with NXT.

"I actually got a direct call from are main man 'Trips', Mr. Triple H, Paul Levesque," Riddle said. "It was good. About three years ago I was about to get signed and we talked about that because I was supposed to possibly get signed then and it didn't happen. We talked about that. He's like 'we got good intentions', made me feel good with working with NXT and working with him. Honestly, that's why I signed up and we'll see where it takes me."

For the full interview with The Main Event, go to ESPN West Palm.