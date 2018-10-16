Melina Talks Getting Yelled At After 2009 WWE PPV Match With Michelle McCool

Melina's name has been included in the rumor mill surrounding the first all-women's WWE PPV Evolution. While she was grateful to be Naomi's dream match, she didn't talk too much about the upcoming PPV in an interview with Ring The Belle. However, she did discuss some of her top moments in WWE. One of the top moments was her victory in the Eddie Guerrero Invitational, in which she got emotional talking about being a representative of the Latin community along with Guerrero.

"The sad part is, even though it seems like I should be really excited about this, and I really kept it together for this match, but all I did the whole entire day was cry because of Eddie Guerrero's passing," Melina said. "And to be able to keep my cool, to be able to keep in character and play this part was really hard for me. It was really awful to think 'OK, I have to pretend everything is OK,' even though one of the people that I looked up to so much is now dead.

"That means a lot to me to be able to have us both represent the Latin community. And to be able to represent the way he did, to me that means so much. Especially for what he meant to me. So it's just a big deal and it means a lot."

Another top moment was her classic 2009 Night of Champions match against Michelle McCool. Although she was proud of the match, she does mention that her and McCool were yelled at after the match.

"Everybody keeps asking me, 'did you really get in trouble?' Yeah, we did! I think we were yelled at for it,' said Melina. "And we were so proud. What we did is put everything together and we didn't tell people what we were going to do because we know that we just wanted to make it something incredible. So I'm really proud of that moment."

In August, Melina said that her career in the ring was finished.

