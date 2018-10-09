Mick Foley At OVW 1000, Rush Making MLW Debut, Impact Bound For Glory Week Events, PCO Vs. Walter

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be appearing at OVW's historic 1000th television episode this Wednesday, October at 4th Street Live, Louisville's hub for tourism, dining and entertainment. OVW 1000 will be a star-studded event broadcast live on WBNA-TV and on iPPV to the world via the Fight TV AP.

- MLW announced today that Los Ingobernables leader Rush will make his debut for the promotion at MLW: FIGHTLAND on November 8th in Chicago at Cicero Stadium against an opponent to be named soon. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Also at the event, World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki will defend his title against Shane "Swerve" Strickland, while Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix will defend the World Tag Team Championship against LA Park & Hijo de LA Park. Tickets are on sale now at MLWTickets.com.

- Pro Wrestling Revolver announced that PCO will face WALTER in a rematch from their much-talked about bout during WrestleMania weekend at Tales From the Ring 2 at Val Air Ballroom at 301 Ashworth RD in West Des Moines, IA on Saturday, October 20. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. Also at the show, oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist) team with Larry D to face rivals Matthew Palmer, Shane Strickland, Jason Cade, and a mystery partner in a Cage of Horrors match. Revolver Tag Team champions The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz) defends against former champions The BESTies In The World (Mat Fitchett, Davey Vega) and The Night Ryderz (Dustin Rayz, Aaron Williams). Rich Swann, David Starr, Colt Cabana, Jake Manning, Jimmy Jacobs and JT Dunn will also be in action. Tickets are available at ProWrestlingRevolver.com/tickets.

- With Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory this Sunday, below is a list of the BFG-related events over the next week. Also, make sure to join us this Sunday for our live coverage of Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory:

* Impact is hosting a live Survivor Viewing Party this Wednesday at McHale's Bar & Grill (251 West 51st Street) in New York City, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie will attend, along with other Survivor contestants, past and present.

* This Saturday, Abyss will be inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame at McHale's Bar & Grill in New York City, starting at 8 p.m.

* On Monday and Tuesday, October 15-16, IMPACT Wrestling will present television tapings at Melrose Ballroom, beginning at 7 p.m.