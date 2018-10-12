Mick Foley Talks Montreal Screwjob, Mankind's Transition, WWE RAW General Manager Role

Mick Foley spoke with The Cornwall Seeker about his time as the Raw GM, Mankind, "The Montreal Screwjob," and more. Here are some of the highlights:

Making the transition to the second iteration of Mankind:

"Mankind made a transition from a very dark character to a much lighter-hearted character. I enjoyed that lighter-hearted Mankind."

Looking back at his title wins and headlining big WWE PPVs:

"I was filling in temporarily for the biggest stars. I never lead the company."

"The Montreal Screwjob" at the 1997 Survivor Series in Ottawa:

"It was a little bit contentious in the locker room. I guess Mr. McMahon did what he thought he had to do to keep the company alive and we moved on."

His time as Raw General Manager:

"I enjoyed my time working on Raw with Stephanie McMahon. I needed a hip replaced, and a knee replaced, so I couldn't do it as long as I would have liked to, but I enjoyed being back there."

Foley also discussed his one-man show. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.