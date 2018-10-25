Mick Foley Talks Why Daughter Noelle Isn't Pursuing A WWE Career

Even during his various hiatuses from WWE, Mick Foley has never strayed far from the WWE Universe. From 2016-17 Foley's family was depicted on the WWE Network show, Holy Foley! The show was received favorably but hasn't had any new episodes in nearly two years. Foley joined Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc where he discussed the current status of Holy Foley!

"We really enjoyed doing it… But it was an expensive show for the [WWE] Network to make, and when you look at some of their other shows, it's a GoPro on a windshield," Foley said referring to Ride Along.

"I think if this was a show that was on USA or E!, there probably would have been a better home because you could have a big budget for it. It would have found fans who are not WWE loyalists. I think Total Bellas has probably half of their viewership who are not actively watching wrestling.

"I was glad they took a chance on it. We really enjoyed those 10 weeks together... and to get paid. But it just didn't work out. It was the highest-rated show [on WWE Network] of all-time for a little while, but there's only so many times people can watch 10 episodes over and over and over."

The breakout star of Holy Foley! was Mick's daughter, Noelle. There was even some thought that Noelle would join WWE after she expressed interest in becoming a women's Superstar. But she opted against doing that and Foley addressed why Noelle stopped pursuing an in-ring career.

"No, she got banged up quite a bit," Foley said of Noelle's training. "Injured, not just banged up but injured."

Noelle may not follow in her father's footsteps by joining WWE, but another Foley kid has already. Mick's oldest son, Dewey, joined WWE as a creative assistant in 2016 and was recently promoted to the writing staff.