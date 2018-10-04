MLW World Title Match Announced, Tonight's MLW Fury Road Card, Impact Preview And Cold Open (Video)

- Above is the cold open for tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling. The episode once again comes to you from Mexico City as IMPACT World Champion Austin Aries and Johnny Impact will be in the same building just weeks away from Bound For Glory. Rich Swann finally gets his singles match with Matt Sydal. Sami Callihan and oVe have promised to deliver a message to Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. Eli Drake's open challenge continues as he called out all the best Luchadores last week. AAA star Murder Clown goes one-on-one with Joe Hendry. Kiera Hogan takes on Su Yung, plus Scarlett Bordeaux's "Smoke Show" returns.

- 4 months after being dethroned by Low Ki for the World Heavyweight Championship, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has optioned his rematch clause. Strickland will challenge for the World Heavyweight Title at MLW: FIGHTLAND in Chicago at the Cicero Stadium on November 8th as part of its FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Strickland will face the winner of tonight's MLW World Title fight between champion Low Ki and Daga at MLW FURY ROAD. In the other main event of the evening, World Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix (with Konnan) will defend their titles against LA Park & Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta). Tickets start at $10 at MLWTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the Cicero Stadium box office.

- Below is the card for tonight's MLW: FURY ROAD event at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. You can get more details at MLW.com.

PCO vs. LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

SPIN THE WHEEL MAKE THE DEAL:

Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT:

Low Ki (c) presented by Salina de la Renta vs. Daga (cornered by Konnan)

"Filthy" Tom Lawlor vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland

Hart Foundation vs. Rich Swann, ACH and Marko Stunt

Tommy Dreamer vs. Brody King

Sammy Guevara vs. El Hijo de LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta)

WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT: TRIPLE THREAT ELIMINATION!

MJF with Aria Blake (c) vs. Jimmy Yuta vs. Jimmy

Smash N Dash Connection vs. Samoan Island Tribe

Simon Gotch Prize Fight Challenge

Joey Ryan vs. "Most Marketable" Richard Holliday