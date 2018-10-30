ONE Championship Executive On How Ben Askren Will Fare If UFC Following Trade, UFC 230 Embedded

- The first episode of UFC 230 Embedded has been released featuring the likes of double champion Daniel Cormier, top heavyweight challenger Derrick Lewis, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and top contender Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. The event takes place this Saturday live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In the video above, Cormier puts in a training session for his bout with Lewis, while the challenger does the same in hopes of landing a knockout punch.

Weidman trains at his home base of Serra BJJ with former UFC champion and long-time coach Matt Serra. We also see Lewis take in an NBA game featuring the Houston Rockets and family time for Cormier.

- Chatri Sityodtong, a top executive with ONE Championship, has heard the talk of Ben Askren having troubles once he arrives in the UFC. And Sityodtong doesn't believe them one bit.

Askren, a former champion with ONE and Bellator, is unbeaten in his career. He was a standout wrestler at the University of Missouri and has made several bold proclamations via Twitter.

Most people have no clue how extraordinary @Benaskren truly is. I have personally seen him in training on multiple occasions demolish the best of the best athletes from ONE and UFC; and he made it look easy. I won't name any names, but they were big names. — Chatri Sityodtong (@YODCHATRI) October 30, 2018