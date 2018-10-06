Mr. Small Package Warns AJ Styles (Video), WWE Stars With Trish Stratus & Lita (Video), WWE Network

- As noted, Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is now official for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Bryan quickly defeated The Miz at WWE Super Show-Down to earn the title shot. Above is post-match video of Bryan talking about the win and the title shot in Saudi Arabia.

Bryan says he couldn't be happier as he used technique to beat The Miz - a small package. Bryan says he's now Mr. Small Package as his hold is inescapable. Bryan goes on and says he's coming for the WWE Title in Saudi Arabia, sending a warning to Styles. Bryan says he fought hard to come back but not just to come back, to be the absolute best. Bryan says the WWE Champion is the absolute best, not the WWE Universal Champion, the Intercontinental Champion or the United States Champion. Bryan ends the promo by saying Mr. Small Package will strike once again in Saudi Arabia.

- Below is a promo for new WWE Network content coming this Fall - Evolution, Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, TLC, Ride Along, Table For 3, The Edge & Christian Show, WWE 365, Story Time, WWE 24 and more.

- Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, SmackDown General Manager Paige and Cathy Kelley represented WWE at the New York City Comic Con on Friday, appearing at the GLAAD Spirit Day Lounge. WWE tweeted this clip of the group with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus: