Naomi Gives On How She Feels Being In The Women's Battle Royal At WWE Evolution

The historic all-women's PPV WWE Evolution is this Sunday and to promote the upcoming event, Naomi made an appearance on The Apter Chat with Bill Apter and Josh Shernoff. Naomi has been with WWE roster for almost a decade and WWE Evolution is something Naomi said that she would have never imagined when she first signed with the company. Of course, 10 years later, she is thrilled about the event.

"So excited. So happy," said Naomi, on how she feels about the event. "10 years ago when I started my career here this is something that I couldn't even imagine and to see how far we've come in such a short period of time, it's very rewarding and very special. Being a part of WWE Evolution to me is one of my greatest accomplishments. I think it'll affect generations to come, women after us who will wrestle in the division and also I feel like it affects the world. They're watching and they're seeing us, the platform that WWE has given us as women, they see us carrying it and holding it up to the standard, I just know this pay-per-view is going to be amazing. It's surreal to be part of the first one."

At this point in her career, Naomi is one of the longest tenured WWE female superstars on the roster. Although she has been with WWE for almost a decade, there are WWE legends that Naomi has not shared the ring with. That changes at WWE Evolution with her participation in the battle royal, where she will compete against WWE Legends like Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Madusa, Molly Holly and Ivory. The opportunity to wrestle some these women is something Naomi is excited for.

"It is beyond exciting," Naomi said. "There are a lot of women who I admire and never got the opportunity to be in the ring with because of the time when I did come in, that I'll now get to experience at the pay-per-view. So I'm looking forward to it. And my track record in battle royals is pretty good, so I plan on making history and winning and getting another one."

Naomi will participate in the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution this Sunday. As always, Wrestling INC. will have full coverage of the event.

For more on Naomi's interview on The Apter Chat, click on the player below.