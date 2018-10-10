Nate Diaz - Dustin Poirier UFC 230 Fight Called Off, Daniel Cormier - Stipe Miocic Exchange

- Just when it seemed as if UFC 230 was all coming together for next month inside Madison Square Garden, the MMA world decided otherwise. Dustin Poirier was forced to pull out of a planned co-main event fight with Nate Diaz, resulting in both fighters being taken off the docket.

Poirier, according to a report by ESPN, suffered an injury in training that will keep him from making the November 3 date in New York City. "The Diamond" was looking to create a new title with Diaz on that night, but officials squashed talk of a 165-pound belt.

Diaz, who talked about not competing that night even prior to the Poirier injury, is unlikely to accept a different opponent to fight that night. It has been rumored through social media that officials could try to pair him up with Conor McGregor for a third encounter.

UFC 230 features Daniel Cormier defending his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis, along with former champions Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold meeting at middleweight.

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic didn't take too kindly to the news that Daniel Cormier will defend his belt against Derrick Lewis next month at UFC 230. Miocic lost the belt to Cormier earlier this year and wanted a rematch.

"I'm a way better than than he was," Miocic said in a video posted online. "Nine out of 10 times, I win that fight. That was the one time. It kills me inside."

Cormier, always on top of comments involving himself online, responded, writing "Damn seems like I've knocked my guy Stipe Miocic silly. Come on my guy don't be thirsty."

9 times out of 10 I beat DC. Everyone knows it. DC knows it. No heavyweight has ever accomplished what I have. #HWGOAT pic.twitter.com/ca7DDpHTOK — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) October 9, 2018