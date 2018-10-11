Nate Diaz Reveals Who He Wants To Fight Next, Khabib Meets Vladimir Putin, UFC On FOX Main Event Set

- UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov met with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently during his return home after defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Nurmagomedov and his father, Abdulmanap, sat with Putin for a short time.

Putin joked that he would ask Abdulmanap to "not punish you too strictly" for his attack on the corner of McGregor after his submission win. Nurmagomedov jumped out of the Octagon to go after Dillon Danis, setting off a wild brawl inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov is now 27-0 in his career, but faces a likely suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission for leaving the Octagon in such a manner. He is not expected to be stripped of the title by the UFC.

- Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta will headline the UFC on FOX 31 card set for December 15 from the Fiserv Forum, according to a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The bout is a rematch of a 2014 match won by Iaquinta.

Lee, who challenged for the interim lightweight belt last year, is coming off a loss to Tony Ferguson in that fight. He is 10-3 in the UFC, including 6-1 over his last seven. Iaquinta, meanwhile, fought Khabib Nurmagomedov on less than 48 hours notice earlier this year, dropping a decision.

Other bouts set for UFC on FOX 31 include Edson Barboza vs. Dan Hooker, Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Andrea Lee and Jared Gordon vs. Joaquim Silva.

- Who does Nate Diaz want now that his bout with Dustin Poirier is cancelled? How about a fight with reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Diaz was scheduled to meet Poirier next month at UFC 230, but the bout was called off when Poirier bowed out with an injury.