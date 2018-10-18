NBA Star Dating Dana Brooke Says He's Talking With People At WWE, Serious About A Wrestling Career

NBA star Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks was recently profiled by Vice Sports. It was noted that Kanter's "most intense obsession" is WWE.

Kanter is friends with several WWE Superstars and is currently dating Dana Brooke. The 26 year old is hoping for a WWE career once he retires from basketball, which he hopes won't be until his mid-30's. The Knicks center said he's currently talking with people in WWE and recently had dinner with Paul Heyman.

"I'm actually talking to the people over there now. Vince McMahon, he knows me," Kanter said. "I had dinner with [Paul Heyman] two, three days ago. I asked him how long he's gonna do this and he said 'as long as Brock [Lesnar] goes, I go, and then I'm with you.' I'm like yes! Seriously. I'm really serious about it."

See Also Paul Heyman WWE Status Update

Below are a few photos of Dana and Enes together: