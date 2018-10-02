Neville Makes First Pro Wrestling Appearance Since WWE Departure (Photos)

Neville made his first pro wrestling appearances since quitting WWE last year at today's Dragon Gate event in Japan. Neville, using his old name PAC, joined the R.E.D. stable as Eita's mystery partner at day one of Dragon Gate's "Gate of Victory" event.

It was reported in last week's issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Neville has not been responding to promoters as best as they can tell, and has essentially gone "off the grid." Neville was reportedly previously in talks with some promotions, however said that he wasn't ready to start yet due to legal issues.

Neville had been unhappy with WWE creative and tried to get his release when he quit the company back in October of 2017. WWE officials did not grant the release when he quit because they didn't want to set a precedent where talents under contract could walk out and go to New Japan Pro Wrestling, which is where it was expected Neville would end up. Neville's contract was then frozen for ten months before his release was granted.

Neville is scheduled to return to Dragon Gate for a match on November 6th. You can see photos from his appearance below:

Happy for the King @WWENeville.

Congratulations to Neville on getting his freedom.



