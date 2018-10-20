New Champion Crowned At PWG Smokey And The Bandido, LU Heading Off Netflix, The Kingdom - ROH

- Above, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia, and TK O'Ryan) forced ROH Announcer, Bobby Cruise, and Senior Official, Todd Sinclair, to announce Matt Taven as the ROH World Champion. Back in September at ROH Death Before Dishonor, The Kingdom attacked ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and Will Ospreay after Lethal retained his title in the main event. Taven came out with his own ROH title (with a purple strap) and threw down the actual title to declare himself the "real" champ.

- Yesterday, PWG Smokey and the Bandido took place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. In the main event (H/T SoCalUncensored.com) Jeff Cobb defeated WALTER to become the new PWG World Champion. Below are the full results from the show:

* Trevor Lee defeated Darby Allin

* Puma King defeated Flamita and Rey Horus

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hechicero

* Bandido defeated Rey Fenix

* Timothy Thatcher defeated Brody King

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz) (c) defeated LAX (Ortiz and Santana) (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

* Jeff Cobb defeated WALTER (c) (PWG World Heavyweight Championship)

- According to @luchablog, Lucha Underground Season 1 and 2 will be heading off Netflix on November 15. Lucha Undeground is just about to finish up its 4th season, so it's possible the show could end up on another streaming service with all four seasons together.

Lucha Underground Season 1 & 2 will no longer be available on Netflix US after 11/15. pic.twitter.com/lo4B89xq1i — luchablog (@luchablog) October 20, 2018