New Participants Added To Battle Royal At WWE Evolution

By Joshua Gagnon | October 19, 2018

WWE announced some new names for the upcoming battle royal at WWE Evolution on October 28. Now included in the match: Michelle McCool, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze, WWE Hall of Fame Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, and Maria Kanellis.


As noted, WWE announced a "Road to Evolution" special for this Monday after RAW goes off the air on the USA Network.

Below is the updated card:

RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Hall of Famers Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

NXT Women's Title Match
Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT UK Women's Title Match
TBA

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals
TBA

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot
Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze, WWE Hall of Fame Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, and Maria Kanellis

