New Participants Added To Battle Royal At WWE Evolution

WWE announced some new names for the upcoming battle royal at WWE Evolution on October 28. Now included in the match: Michelle McCool, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze, WWE Hall of Fame Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, and Maria Kanellis.

As noted, WWE announced a "Road to Evolution" special for this Monday after RAW goes off the air on the USA Network.

Below is the updated card:

RAW Women's Title Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Hall of Famers Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

NXT Women's Title Match

Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT UK Women's Title Match

TBA

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

TBA

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze, WWE Hall of Fame Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, and Maria Kanellis