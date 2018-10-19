New Participants Added To Battle Royal At WWE Evolution

WWE announced some new names for the upcoming battle royal at WWE Evolution on October 28. Now included in the match: Michelle McCool, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze, WWE Hall of Fame Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, and Maria Kanellis.
BREAKING: @McCoolMichelleL @Madusa_rocks @MorettiIvory @TheBarbieBlank @MariaLKanellis & #MollyHolly are the latest women to join the #BattleRoyal for a #WomensChampionship opportunity at #WWEEvolution! https://t.co/rk0ZkiOI7U pic.twitter.com/4qosWhVply— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2018
As noted, WWE announced a "Road to Evolution" special for this Monday after RAW goes off the air on the USA Network.
Below is the updated card:
RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella
WWE Hall of Famers Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James
Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
NXT Women's Title Match
Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
NXT UK Women's Title Match
TBA
2018 Mae Young Classic Finals
TBA
Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot
Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka, Michelle McCool, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blaze, WWE Hall of Fame Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, and Maria Kanellis