Wrestling Inc.

New WWE Cruiserweight Title Challenger To Be Determined, WWE Stars On Game Show, Nia Jax & Natalya

By Marc Middleton | October 24, 2018

- Above and below are more Total Divas preview clips for tonight. Natalya and Nia Jax's mothers surprise them at dinner while Lana gives them a Lamborghini to get to the birthday dinner.

- Next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese with the winner earning a title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Jack Gallagher vs. Brian Kendrick will also take place.

- The Bella Twins recently filmed an episode of NBC's Hollywood Game Night, as seen in the tweet below. The episode will air some time next spring.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Evolution Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top