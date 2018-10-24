New WWE Cruiserweight Title Challenger To Be Determined, WWE Stars On Game Show, Nia Jax & Natalya

- Above and below are more Total Divas preview clips for tonight. Natalya and Nia Jax's mothers surprise them at dinner while Lana gives them a Lamborghini to get to the birthday dinner.

- Next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese with the winner earning a title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Jack Gallagher vs. Brian Kendrick will also take place.

- The Bella Twins recently filmed an episode of NBC's Hollywood Game Night, as seen in the tweet below. The episode will air some time next spring.