New WWE Cruiserweight Title Challenger To Be Determined, WWE Stars On Game Show, Nia Jax & Natalya

- Above and below are more Total Divas preview clips for tonight. Natalya and Nia Jax's mothers surprise them at dinner while Lana gives them a Lamborghini to get to the birthday dinner.
- Next week's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese with the winner earning a title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Jack Gallagher vs. Brian Kendrick will also take place.
- The Bella Twins recently filmed an episode of NBC's Hollywood Game Night, as seen in the tweet below. The episode will air some time next spring.
Catch @LesterHoltNBC THIS SPRING on @NBCGameNight with @BellaTwins, @SullivanTweet, @MichaelEaly, @natashaleggero and of course, @janemarielynch. Spoiler alert: there may be a ball pit. pic.twitter.com/NXRl98RbtO— NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) October 20, 2018