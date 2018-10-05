New WWE Series With Former Tag Partners (Video), Ronda Rousey Rides A Helicopter (Photos), WWE Stock

- As seen above, WWE has debuted a new YouTube series for Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. The former tag team partners also recently launched an action figure podcast. Their new WWE series is called "Zack & Curt Figure It Out" and the first episode features Ryder dropping $1,371.61 on rare & vintage toys.

- WWE stock was up 0.77% today, closing at $91.34 per share. Today's high was $92.25 and the low was $87.99.

See Also Ronda Rousey On What Vince McMahon Told Her Before WrestleMania 34 Match

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took a helicopter ride over the Melbourne Zoo in Australia today, as seen in the photos below. Rousey will team with The Bella Twins to face The Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne tomorrow.