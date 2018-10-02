New WWE Superstar Trademarks, Ravishing Rusev Day Poolside Promo For Tonight, WWE SmackDown 1000

- As noted, tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge episode will feature Alicia Fox and Jinder Mahal vs. Finn Balor and Bayley plus Lana and Rusev vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi. Above is a new poolside promo from Ravishing Rusev Day to hype the match.

- WWE recently filed to trademark WCCW for the World Class Championship Wrestling promotion, "The Glorious One" for Bobby Roode, "Fearless Nikki" for Nikki Bella, "The Awesome One" for The Miz and "Phenomenal One" for WWE Champion AJ Styles.

- Below is a new promo for WWE SmackDown 1000 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on October 16.

As noted earlier today, the arena is advertising The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long for the 1,000th episode of SmackDown. Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are also expected to appear, and WWE has announced the reunion of Evolution for the big event - Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The arena is also advertising two new matches as the double main event - Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Samoa Joe plus Asuka, Naomi and Charlotte Flair vs. The IIconics and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.