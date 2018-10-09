New WWE World Cup Participants Revealed, RAW Superstar On WWE 205 Live, Wale And The New Day Video

- Wale and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day discuss their favorite video games in this new video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.

- WWE taped the following matches for this week's WWE 205 Live episode tonight in Indianapolis, IN. These will air tomorrow at 7pm ET on the WWE Network:

* Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander

* Lio Rush issues an open challenge

* Lince Dorado and Mike Kanellis also appear

205 Live spoilers for this week are at this link.

- We now have four Superstars confirmed for the WWE World Cup tournament - Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Orton defeated Big Show on tonight's SmackDown to qualify while Hardy defeated Samoa Joe.

The one-night World Cup tournament will take place on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the big WWE Crown Jewel event. It will feature 4 RAW Superstars and 4 SmackDown Superstars doing battle to determine who's the best in the world. The winner will receive a World Cup trophy. Below is a look at the first 4 competitors: