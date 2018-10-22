News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Evolution Go-Home Hype, Dean Ambrose, Ronda Rousey, Apollo Crews, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island with the final red brand hype for WWE Evolution.

No matches have been announced for tonight but it's believed that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will appear to promote WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Big man fall hard: can Braun Strowman afford to fight a war on two fronts?

* You know who I am: will Elias overreact to Apollo Crews taking his spotlight?

* As goes Dean Ambrose...: is anyone's guess what this week will bring

* Lashing out: will Finn Balor see how hard Bobby Lashley falls this week?

* Do something Bellas?: can The Bella Twins keep RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey off their tails for one more week?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.