News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Fallout From WWE Super Show-Down, The Shield, Ronda Rousey, More

By Marc Middleton | October 08, 2018
News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Fallout From WWE Super Show-Down, The Shield, Ronda Rousey, More Photo Credit: Cody Reid

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois with the fallout from Super Show-Down.

No matches have been announced for tonight's RAW and none of the top stars from Super Show-Down are being advertised - John Cena The Undertaker, Kane, Triple H or WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. No word yet on when those Superstars will return to TV.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* The Undertaker and Kane demolish Triple H and Shawn Michaels after WWE Super Show-Down main event

* Rousey and The Bella Twins quiet The Riott Squad

* The Shield hold strong against Braun Strowman's "pack"

* Cena & Lashley forge powerful alliance Down Under

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

