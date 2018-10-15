News For Tonight's WWE RAW - World Cup Qualifying Matches, Kane And The Undertaker Appearing?, More

Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia as the road to Evolution and Crown Jewel continues.

RAW tonight will feature two non-title WWE World Cup qualifying matches - WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will address The Bella Twins and WWE is teasing that Kane and The Undertaker will respond to DX.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Will The Brothers of Destruction respond to D-Generation X?

* Seth Rollins to battle Drew McIntyre in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match

* Dean Ambrose to take on Dolph Ziggler in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match

* Ronda Rousey to address last week's ambush by The Bella Twins

* The all-new, all-aggressive Bobby Lashley

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and join us at 8pm ET for live coverage.