News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live - SSD Go-Home, Opener Revealed, Pancakes, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Mixed Match Challenge and 205 Live tapings will take place from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon with the final hype for WWE Super Show-Down.

Confirmed for SmackDown is a surprise reveal by SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch plus a pancakes cooking demonstration with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day. The show will open with SmackDown General Manager Paige addressing Samoa Joe's actions against WWE Champion AJ Styles. Matches announced include Daniel Bryan vs. Shelton Benjamin plus Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega vs. R-Truth & Carmella.

Matches for tonight's Mixed Match Challenge episode are Bayley & Finn Balor vs. Alicia Fox & Jinder Mahal plus Lana & Rusev vs. Naomi & Jimmy Uso. Matches for tonight's 205 Live tapings include Kalisto vs. TJP and Jack Gallagher vs. Akira Tozawa.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Paige to address Samoa Joe's heinous actions against AJ Styles

* Becky Lynch is planning a Super Show-Down Surprise

* The Fabulous Truth to battle Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega

* Shelton Benjamin looks for opportunity against Daniel Bryan

* New Day Cooks! New Day Cooks! New Day Cooks!

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.