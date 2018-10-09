WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live Previews: The Big Show And Jeff Hardy Return, AJ Styles - Daniel Bryan

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE 205 Live tapings and WWE Mixed Match Challenge will take place from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

SmackDown will feature two World Cup qualifying matches with Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe and Big Show vs. Randy Orton, plus Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Flair will win the title if Becky is disqualified. SmackDown will also feature MizTV with Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Tonight's MMC episode will feature Finn Balor and Bayley vs. Ember Moon and Braun Strowman plus Carmella and R-Truth vs. Styles and Flair. 205 Live will feature new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy.

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.