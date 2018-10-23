News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live - SD 1000 Rematch, MizTV, 205 Live's 100th, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE 205 Live tapings and WWE Mixed Match Challenge will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey with the final hype before Sunday's Evolution pay-per-view.

SmackDown is scheduled to feature a rematch from last week's 1000th episode with The Usos taking on Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles plus Naomi vs. Mandy Rose and Rusev vs. Aiden English. Rey Mysterio appear on MizTV.

Tonight's 205 Live tapings will be for the 100th episode, to air tomorrow night. Matches announced include Mike Kanellis vs. Lince Dorado and a Falls Count Anywhere match with Hideo Itami and Mustafa Ali. MMC Week 6 is scheduled to feature The Miz and Asuka vs. Naomi and Jimmy Uso plus Bobby Roode and Natalya vs. Finn Balor and Bayley.

WWE is focused on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* AJ Styles & Daniel Bryan clash with The Usos in a SmackDown 1000 rematch

* Rey Mysterio to appear on "Miz TV"

* Rusev to do battle with Aiden English

* What will be the fallout of Charlotte and Becky's WWE PC altercation?

* Naomi and Mandy Rose clash for the first time ever

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.