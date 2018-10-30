WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live Previews: AJ Styles - Daniel Bryan, Crown Jewel, Trick Or Street Fight

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE 205 Live tapings and WWE Mixed Match Challenge will take place from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia with the final hype for Crown Jewel and fallout from Evolution.

Tonight's SmackDown will feature a Trick or Street Fight with one member of The New Day taking on one member of the team of Big Show and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, plus Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line. SmackDown will also feature WWE Champion AJ Styles confronting Daniel Bryan ahead of their Crown Jewel match.

Tonight's 205 Live tapings will feature Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher and Tony Nese vs. Mustafa Ali to crown a new #1 contender to the WWE Cruiserweight Title. Tonight's MMC episode will feature Styles and Charlotte Flair vs. Rusev and Lana plus Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Who will compete in a Trick or Street Fight?

* AJ Styles will confront Daniel Bryan

* Who will gain momentum ahead of the WWE World Cup?

* How will Becky Lynch prepare for Ronda Rousey?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.