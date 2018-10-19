Nikki Bella Discusses Wanting To Change The Name 'Total Divas'

As previously noted, two-time WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella recently participated in a fan Q&A session at ACE Comic Con along with her twin sister Brie. Among many other pro wrestling topics, Nikki discussed her recent heel turn on WWE Monday Night RAW, future pro wrestling goals, and wanting to change the name of her reality show, Total Divas.

On the subject of The Bella Twins' most recent heel turn, Nikki explained that she had to turn on current RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to get a title shot.

"I thought I was being friendly!" Nikki joked. "I guess that was the only way for me to get my match. She's the champ, but I've been here for 12 years. She hasn't, so I have to teach her a lesson!"

As for goals, Nikki indicated that she would like a RAW Women's Championship run that is longer than her record-setting 301-day Divas title reign.

"I need to have a [RAW Women's Championship] reign that out-beats the Divas Championship, so I'm not always called a Diva and then one day I can actually be called a RAW Women's Champion." Nikki revealed, "so I've got red in my eyes and I'm looking for that championship at Evolution."

Apparently, there has been talk of changing the name of Total Divas to reflect WWE's decision to rebrand women's division, but nothing came of those discussions. In Nikki's estimation, the 'Diva' term creates a disconnect for fans.

"I mean, being an Executive Producer of Total Divas, we've had so many discussions about changing the name of the show and unfortunately the way network TV is, you can't just change the name one day." Nikki explained, "so they have felt that people will still be connected with it even though it is called Total Divas. I feel the opposite. I feel there's a huge disconnect because we've made that name so bad. And believe me, us girls in the past, I remember when we brought out the butterfly championship and we were all kind of like, 'oh…' I mean, we weren't expecting it. It's totally cute, but it wasn't what the women were craving. They were craving what it is now."

