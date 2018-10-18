Nikki Bella On Changing Her In-Ring Style For Ronda Rousey, Wanting Changes For Women In WWE, More

The Bella Twins recently spoke with Refinery29 to promote the WWE Evolution pay-per-view. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Nikki Bella on wanting change and what Evolution represents:

"I've been with the company for almost 12 years and, since day one, I've wanted a change for the women here. ... [Evolution] represents the barriers that we've broken together as women. It's the perfect time to have a comeback."

Nikki on her match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and training to adjust to Rousey's style:

"I literally feel as if I'm training for the Olympics. ... I need to move differently. I need to work differently. ... I'm ready to give my absolute best performance at Evolution."

Nikki on waiting for the era of "firsts" in women's wrestling to come to an end, when all-women's events or women's ladder matches aren't considered groundbreaking as they're the norm:

"I'm looking forward to the day that it isn't about women making history."

Source: Refinery29