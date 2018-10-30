Nikki Bella Still "Trying To Heal" After John Cena Split, Triple H On Buddy Murphy, Braun Strowman

- WWE posted this mock horror movie trailer for "The Monster Among Men" with Braun Strowman.
- Nikki Bella spoke with People Magazine at WWE Evolution on Sunday and said she's still not ready to date following the split with John Cena earlier this year.
"It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, 'When are you having kids?' and it's like, 'I just got married.' I feel like it's the same thing. When you become single, it's like, 'Oh, are you dating?!' " Nikki said. "Honestly, I'm so not interested. I'm just not ready yet."
"I'm trying to heal, and I'm not healed yet," Nikki added.
- Triple H took to Twitter today and posted the following praise for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy:
A former @WWENXT Tag Team Champion, @WWE_Murphy came to #205Live with one goal in mind...show everyone he was a force in a @WWE ring who could succeed on his own...and at #WWESSD, in front of 70,000 people in his hometown of @Melbourne, Australia, he did just that. pic.twitter.com/FASsBR79DL— Triple H (@TripleH) October 30, 2018