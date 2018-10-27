Earlier today the NJPW Road to Power Struggle tour continued featuring this year's 8-team Super Jr. Tag League. This year's tournament is round robin style as opposed to the usual single elimination. The finals will take place at Power Struggle on November 3. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Shingo Takagi and BUSHI in today's main event.

Below are the full results:

* Tomoaki Honma, Shota Umino, Ren Narita defeated Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, and Ayato Yoshida

* Hirooki Goto and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Taka Michinoku and Minoru Suzuki

* Kota Ibushi, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, and Toa Henare

* Jay White, Bad Luke Fale, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Gedo defeated Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Beretta, Chuckie T, and Rocky Romero

* Ryusuke Taguchi and ACH defeated Tiger Mask and Jushin Thunder Liger

* Sho and Yoh defeated Soberano Jr. and Valador Jr.

* Robbie Eagles and Taiji Ishimori defeated KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

Standings

* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi (8)

* Sho and Yoh (8)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (8)

* KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin (6)

* ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi (6)

* Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles (4)

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask (4)

* Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr. (2)

NJPW's next show will be tomorrow, the only tournament match scheduled will be Tiger Mask and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.