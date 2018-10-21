NWA 70 Results (10/21): Did Cody Rhodes Retain The Title Against Nick Aldis?

NWA 70 took place from The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee earlier tonight with Cody Rhodes losing to Nick Aldis in a two-out-of-three falls match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. This is the second time Aldis has won the title. Blue Demon Jr. was at tonight's event and announced he will take on Aldis for the title at some point down the road in Mexico.
Willie Mack defeated Samuel Shaw to become the inaugural NWA National Heavyweight Champion. Also, Road Warrior Animal announced the Crockett Cup will return in 2019.
Below are the full results from tonight's show:
* Samuel Shaw defeated Sammy Guevara, Colt Cabana, and Scorpio Sky (Four-way Elimination Match A for vacant NWA National Heavyweight Championship)
Let's go @ColtCabana ?? #NWA70 pic.twitter.com/HnavusbB4y— SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) October 21, 2018
* Barrett Brown defeated Laredo Kid
insane thud #NWA70 pic.twitter.com/dZTLDSSALD— SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) October 21, 2018
* Willie Mack defeated Jay Bradley, Mike Parrow, and Ricky Starks (Four-way Elimination Match B for vacant NWA National Heavyweight Championship)
Yes!!! My guy won #NWA70 pic.twitter.com/FIzz2yJl5d— SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) October 22, 2018
* Tim Storm defeated Peter Avalon (Kiss My Foot Match)
Foot kissing time #NWA70 pic.twitter.com/Q0EdjdFVGm— SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) October 22, 2018
* Jazz (c) defeated Penelope Ford (NWA World Women's Championship)
Badass! #NWA70 @nwa pic.twitter.com/mcqk4FOmhv— SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) October 22, 2018
Handspring cutter by @thePenelopeFord! #NWA70 pic.twitter.com/GgS7Rt3K0F— NWA (@nwa) October 22, 2018
YESSSSS #NWA70 @nwa Champ! pic.twitter.com/dBnvm6uUZc— SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) October 22, 2018
* Jax Dane and Crimson (with Road Warrior Animal) defeated Shannon Moore and Crazzy Steve (with Jocephus, Hollywood, and The Spiritual Advisor)
* Nick Aldis defeated Cody Rhodes (c) (NWA World Heavyweight Championship - Best Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match)
.@RealNickAldis accompanied to the ring by his insurance policy @KamillaKaine. #NWA70 pic.twitter.com/gg2k5KplTp— NWA (@nwa) October 22, 2018
The Champ, The American Nightmare @CodyRhodes! #NWA70 pic.twitter.com/g2eahJvcEt— NWA (@nwa) October 22, 2018
#NWA70 amazing show @nwa great job pic.twitter.com/fmu60pJyo9— SuperKicking It With Kelsi (@superkickingit) October 22, 2018