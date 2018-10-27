Wrestling Inc.

NXT Star Dresses Up As Mandy Rose, Kurt Angle - Matt Hardy Appearance, WWE - League Of Legends

By Joshua Gagnon | October 27, 2018

- Above, Team WWE (Cesaro, Tyler Breeze, Ruby Riott, and Seth Rollins) will go up against Team NXT (Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, Adam Cole, and Shayna Baszler) in the video game, League of Legends. Each team will also have a League of Legends professional gamer on their side. The games will be shown on UpUpDownDown's YouTube channel in the near future.

- Kurt Angle and Matt Hardy were at today's Ringside Collectibles' Ringside Fest to meet the fans in New York City. Angle is gearing up for the World Cup at Crown Jewel while Matt Hardy will have a House Hardy Halloween special that will air following Evolution on Sunday.


- At tonight's NXT live event in Orlando, Florida, a bunch of NXT Superstars dressed up for Halloween. Most notably, Kassius Ohno showed up in a giant T-Rex costume and Otis Dozovic dressed as Mandy Rose.








