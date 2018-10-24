Paige On Questioning The Career Ending Move Sasha Banks Gave Her

As previously noted, WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Paige recently caught up with Busted Open Radio's Dave LaGreca and WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry. During the conversation, Paige opened up about professional and personal regrets and whether she would change anything in her life. Also, Paige talked about being the happiest she has ever been.

When Henry asked Paige whether she would have done everything the same way if she could do it all over again, the two-time Divas Champion questioned whether she would have taken the move from WWE Superstar Sasha Banks that ended Paige's in-ring career.

"Yes, do you know what?" Paige continued, "that's a really good question because some of me would be like, 'no,' because I have ended what I've done in a really good way. But also, I'd be like, 'okay, maybe I wouldn't have done that move with Sasha.' That's something I did that took me completely out and I might have been in there longer, so it's really hard to decipher. Do you know what I mean? I don't know if I would. I like what I'm doing now."

Paige went on to admit that she would have changed a lot of things in her personal life if she had a do-over.

"Oh yeah, personally I'd definitely change a hell of a lot!" Paige laughed, "oh man, I've got a laundry list of mistakes that I'd probably delete from my life."

According to Paige, she is happier than she has ever been as she gets to be around pro wrestling still, but her body does not hurt as much.

"I'm so happy. I'm so happy. I am the happiest I've ever been. Do you know what? It's just relaxing. My body doesn't hurt as much anymore. And I get to work in the same job with the men and the women now, which feels great. I get to be around people I love. I get to run my own store." Paige said, "it's amazing. I love it."

Check out the interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Busted Open Radio