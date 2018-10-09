Paige On Whose Idea It Was To Make Her SmackDown GM, Which WWE Star She Has The Best Chemistry With

WWE SmackDown General Manager Paige recently spoke with TV Insider. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Pitching her Total Divas return as a part of her moving n a positive direction and a life rehabilitation:

"Whether it's drugs, alcohol, any kind of abuse. With the tape coming out and everything else happening, I wanted to tell people everything. I wanted to also take ownership for my faults. I wanted to own up to things I did and say, 'Yes, I did do that. It sucks. I made a mistake. Here is why you shouldn't do this or that.' It was a great season to do that kind of stuff. I got to go to this women's shelter. It was really inspiring. I really love this season. I just wanted to get on there so people could hear my side of the story."

Vince McMahon making her the GM of SmackDown:

"I actually pitched the idea, too. I knew a few months back that I pretty much wasn't going to be wrestling anymore, so I was constantly pitching ideas of what I could do. Maybe I could manage someone and be the female Paul Heyman. I was constantly pitching. I think Vince [McMahon] already had the idea to make me general manager. That was his idea.

"…I'm just so happy. It was a rollercoaster of emotions over two days. WWE has been so fantastic. They still believed I should be doing something and gave me such a big role…Shane McMahon really helped me the first couple of weeks. Then he stepped down, so I could solidify my spot. I have been having so much fun. I love working with the girls and guys."

Having chemistry with The Miz and R-Truth:

"Any time I have a promo with him, and I like R-Truth too, but I always have the best chemistry with Miz. We really don't stay on script perfectly. We kind of bounce off each other…He is the one I paid attention to when it came to promos. He helped me so much along the way with backstage segments. He made it so easy that it was great."

Source: TV Insider