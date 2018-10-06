Pete Dunne Injury And Status Update, Liv Morgan - Brie Bella WWE SSD Notes (Video), Becky Lynch

- Above is video of SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch after retaining via disqualification over Charlotte Flair at WWE Super Show-Down. As noted, Flair will get a rematch for the title on Tuesday's SmackDown in Indianapolis. Becky says it doesn't matter if Flair is weakened or hulked up, she has no problem beating her and owns her now. Becky says she will make her mark on WWE and prove that she is the face of the company, no matter who she has to face.

- As noted, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne was pulled from weekend indie events due to an injury. F4Wonline.com reports that Dunne is dealing with a foot injury. It sounds like this is a minor injury as Dunne is not expected to miss next week's WWE NXT UK TV tapings in Plymouth, England.

- Liv Morgan mixed it up with Brie Bella at WWE Super Show-Down during The Riott Squad's loss to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins. The announcers acknowledged Liv's recent concussion at the hands of Brie but they did not specify what kind of injury she suffered. Below is a GIF of Liv taking Brie out with a kick as she entered the ring: