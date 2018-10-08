Possible Return Spoilers For Tonight's WWE RAW In Chicago

WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle and Lita are currently backstage for tonight's RAW in Chicago, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on if either star will be appearing but Lita could appear to promote her WWE Evolution match with Mickie James. WWE previously announced that Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing tonight as she prepares to face Alexa Bliss at Evolution.

RAW General Manager Angle has been rumored to return to the ring at WWE Survivor Series in November for the feud with Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin, for a Team Angle vs. Team Corbin match.

WWE also announced today that Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be on RAW to address the Super Show-Down attack from Kane and The Undertaker. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET tonight.