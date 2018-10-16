Possible Singles Push For WWE Superstar, Bobby Lashley On Trying To Please Everyone, WWE - Philly

- Above is backstage video of Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush talking to Kayla Braxton after Lashley's win over Tyler Breeze on this week's RAW in Philadelphia.

"Ever since I've come back to the WWE I've been trying to please everyone," Lashley said. "And I lost focus on the task. The facts are - put me in the ring against anyone on the RAW roster and what happens?"

Rush then added that those who get in the ring with Lashley go down. Rush said Lashley is doing big things but the plan has never changed. They came to dominate and now it's time to collect.

- WWE announced after this week's RAW in Philadelphia that they will return to the Wells Fargo Center on March 4, 2019 for a live RAW. The Ticketmaster pre-sale password is RAWPHILLY.

- It looks like Apollo may be done with Titus Worldwide. He came out to confront Elias on this week's RAW and ended up getting the best of him, without Titus O'Neil. We noted before how WWE has somewhat teased a Titus Worldwide break-up for months now and that the two started teaming again at weekend live events. Tyler Breeze teamed with them on Sunday and wore a TWW t-shirt.

This week's RAW saw Apollo cut a promo about how he was tired of watching from the back each week. Below are photos and videos from the segment: