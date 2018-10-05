Randy Orton And Tye Dillinger Banter On Twitter, IIconics On Playing Heels, Vanessa Borne Theme

- Above is the official theme for NXT Star, Vanessa Borne.

- While in Australia, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce spoke with ESPN about playing heels and if it comes easy to them. The duo will wrestle in front of their home country against Asuka and Naomi at WWE Super Show-Down.

"I think [being the villains] came naturally for us," Royce said.

"People always used to tell us we were so annoying, and we took it as a major compliment. We thought 'How annoying can we be?'" Kay added.

- Earlier this week on SmackDown, Randy Orton attacked Tye Dillinger, eventually sticking his finger in the turnbuckle and bending it grotesquely. Taunting Dillinger's "10" pose, Orton posted a photo of Dillinger with one finger a bit crooked. Dillinger responded that he got an x-ray of his other hand and showed a comical x-ray photo.