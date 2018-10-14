Randy Orton Isn't A Fan Of His WWE 2K19 Model, Eddie Guerrero Doc, How Old Is Stacy Keibler Today?

- Above is WWE Untold: Eddie Guerrero, which features interviews with John Cena, Batista, Paul Heyman, and Vickie Guerrero. The documentary focused on how Guerrero helped shape SmackDown during its early years.

- Today, Stacy Keibler turns 39 years old. Also today, WWE Hall of Famer Nikolai Volkoff would be 71, Volkoff passed away in July of this year. WWE sent out well wishes to both individuals on Instagram.

- Randy Orton is apparently not a fan of his WWE 2K19 model after showing a photo of his video game self with the caption, "Wow, WWE 2K19, f--- you too!" Orton isn't the first WWE Superstar to voice complaints about their video game model. Lana gave her opinion earlier this year about hers, as well.