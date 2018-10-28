MYC Competitor Suffers Severe Leg Injury, Alicia Fox Pulled From WWE Evolution Women's Battle Royal

- Vanessa Kraven, who competed in Mae Young Classic 2018, suffered a severe injury to her left leg last night at an independent wrestling event in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. As a result, she has canceled all of her scheduled bookings for the remainder of the year.

Kraven wrote this morning on Facebook, "Let me start by saying that this year has been a pretty good year for me wrestling-wise. Last night, coming back to Ottawa for Acclaim pro wrestling for the 1st time after my MYC appearance, the wonderful reaction from the fans put me on a high right from my entrance!

"I'm not sure if any of you in attendance saw that something was wrong after I won my match, but there was, and I didn't want to say anything until I got the official word.

"Unfortunately, my left leg suffered a severe torquing during a move while my foot stayed more or less planted on the canvas, resulting in both a fracture and break in my lower leg. I went to the hospital and currently have a fiberglass support "cast" on it and will be getting a full cast put on tomorrow. I won't know how long the cast will have to be on until tomorrow but I'm unfortunately having to at least cancel my wrestling bookings for the rest of 2018... highly likely some of 2019 as well."

Kraven wrestled one match in the Mae Young Classic, which resulted in a loss to Lacey Lane in the First Round.

- WWE has pulled Alicia Fox from tonight's Historic Women's Battle Royal Match at Evolution after announcing on Friday that she would be replacing Alexa Bliss in a tag team match due to injury.

The official WWE website updated its preview for the Historic Women's Battle Royal Match and Fox is no longer advertised. This brings the number of scheduled competitors to 20. They are Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, Lana, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Tamina, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, and Zelina Vega. The winner earns a future Women's Championship Match.

Fox will team up with Mickie James against Trish Stratus and Lita. Bliss will be present in Fox and James' corner.