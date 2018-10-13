RAW Star Wins Music Award, Attitude Era SmackDown Mashup Intro Video, WWE Network Additions

- To celebrate this week's SmackDown 1000, above is an attitude era SmackDown intro video using today's WWE Superstars.

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network:

* Monday - Table for 3 featuring Kevin Nash, DDP, and Big Show (following Raw)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3pm ET), 205 Live (7pm ET), NXT (8pm ET), and Mae Young Classic (9pm ET)

* Thursday - Mixed Match Challenge (9:50pm ET - Originally airs on Facebook Watch on Tuesday at 9:50pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (8pm ET)

See Also Backstage News On Why WWE Turned Bobby Lashley Heel, Vince McMahon Feeds Lines To Lio Rush

- As noted, Mickie James co-hosted and performed at yesterday's Native American Music Awards in Niagara Falls, New York. James also won "Best Single Recording" for "Left Right Left," which you can hear a clip of in the video below. Stephanie McMahon congratulated James on her win.

so lovely to see @MickieJames perform "left right left" at the #NAMA2018, which won best single recording!! ???????? @gasawaymusic pic.twitter.com/H3UMVnpWBq — ella 13 (@dolphspaige) October 13, 2018

Congratulations @MickieJames on "Left Right Left" winning Best Single Recording at las' night's @NativeAwards! Well deserved! #nama18 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 13, 2018